I’ve disabled the custom domain (richardoseager.com) mainly because I think that it breaks easy sign-ups to this blog. And I’ve changed the original substack domain name which was richseager.substack.com to this one which is plebeianresistance.substack.com. I will try and get the old links to point to the new links but this may take a few weeks to implement.

There will be some other changes, cosmetic, in the next few weeks. And I will be tying it in to the launch of a political party before the end of the month as well. I have decided (probably 30 years ago mind) that it is not possible to reform either Labour or the Greens and the only other party here, the National Party, is too much tied to the establishment. So I’m going to have a go at a new party, one in which the ultimate aim is to win and then make some changes, maybe even changes that will disestablish this party and the others. Until then this party will have a wide focus, wider than three islands (and then a few) in the South Pacific. I welcome any input you may have, the basics are already in place.

I’ve also taken on a big commitment regarding my time, I don’t want to say exactly what that is because of the cancel warriors around the place but it likely means that I won’t be posting as much here.