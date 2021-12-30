Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Dec 31, 2021

I'm not sure if I understood the article, but if I did understand, I am so grateful that I have a conscious! I could not receive special treatment while others are suffering and still sleep at night. If nothing else has been revealed over the last 2 years, the one thing that has been brought out into the open is just how corrupt and hypocritical people in government are... and those who "serve" that same demonic beast.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Dec 30, 2021

Spin that omicon!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture