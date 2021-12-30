Omicron (Oh my Chron(us)- the father of Zeus, husband of Rhea) has supposedly entered the country at Auckland due to a British DJ who tested negative several times before testing positive on his last day of quarantine (he’d been out and about before his last day of quarantine natch). NZ is wondering if he was going to be playing at the PM’s wedding in February.

I’m wondering who’s got it in for Ardern. The DJ who is at the centre of this is here on the right of the picture.

Source Craig, Craig is referring here to a Czech drug runner who was allowed to stay in NZ despite being wanted by the Czechs. He and Jacinda also knew each other.

And Jacinda’s soon to be husband (a creep if you were to ask me) has had similar drug running rumours swirling around him since day one.

And we won’t even mention Clarke’s closeness to a former TV identity who was charged with violating his (underage) step daughter but in NZ these sorts of issues are swept under the carpet and former TV identities are given roles behind the cameras instead. Honestly not even Jono and Ben could parody this (not that they could parody anything but never mind).

Oh and just to take the mickey it’s the DJ’s third visit to the country in the last 14 months or so. This is while NZrs locked out of their own country have not been able to get in. Which has led to some of them commencing legal action against the Government.