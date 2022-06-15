Plebeian Resistance

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John's avatar
John
Jun 15, 2022Edited

Wow what a list!

I agree with each of them and decided to make a playlist with your name.

I could not remember the Faces with one tin soldier and I love that.

The local rock and roll station KYSN would not play how just the war was because we had three military bases in the region.

It's a time I remember fondly. I have contacted my friend from back then. And now you have two people who have a playlist with your name

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Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Jun 15, 2022

The first song is definitely lost on me: what kind of a voice is that?!

With Jagger pimping the faccines, they left me stone cold.

To me, people need to listen to this song and be revved up with their information and then let their voices be heard!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Zx0XKAj8xI

And this one:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwnGV46RTlM

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