Youtube (please forgive me) just threw this at me, I like it. “Lost on you” by Laura Pergolizzi. It’s not 1960s but lets start with it anyway.

The next song is Brian Jones at his best at a time when Keith Richards of the permanently un-tuned guitar says that Jones had lost his ability to play guitar. Jones is superb on the slide guitar here though and, as with all Stones songs until 1969, without Jones this song is nothing. From the Rock and Roll Circus.

Here’s the Rolling Stones again. with Brian Jones (it rhymes) on the sitar, likely the instrument that caused Keith Richards to whine about Jones and his guitar for the next 57 years. As above it’s the instrument that makes this song, which is allegedly an old Turkish tune. Undoubtedly it is Jones’ (reinterpreted?) song as Jagger and Richards have no idea what it is even about. It’s about death with red doors and setting suns, Brian Jones having spent time in care around this time and at one stage threatening to kill himself. Richards also had his eyes on Brian’s girlfriend if you need reasons to explain the competition between the two. Jones was murdered in 1969 and in my view both Richards and Jagger should still be bought in for questioning regarding this.

A few further tidbits, NZ claims that this song was written in Auckland, so was 1965 or 66 Auckland the inspiration? Jones also gets edited out of much of the videos these days and sometimes you can even find ABKCO (their former manager’s company) changing the lyrics and claiming cover bands singing the slightly different lyrics are really the Stones. The woke world has plans for this song.

There was also a great cover of the song by Jordan Luck and some Kaipara College students singing at the bottom of Queen St in Auckland a few years ago but it’s been taken down unfortunately.

A band that came out of San Francisco albeit singing songs of the Louisiana bayou was Creedence Clearwater Revival. They were led superbly by John Fogerty but like just about every other band from the 60s they scored major manager problems that resulted in many visits to Courts and bitter relations between the band members through the 1970s and into the 1980s. One of the other bandmembers was John’s older brother, Tom Fogerty, who died in the 1980s most likely from a previous ‘pandemic’ that was also caused by Tony Fauci. The other band members did get back together once, an impromptu mid 80s performance at their high school reunion. But relations soured again after that too.

Here they are in happier days singing a song about the Vietnam war and Apple Pie corruption;

And a year or so later another classic, “Looking out my Back Door”.

And you can’t really go past the 60s without mention of Jefferson Airplane. Grace Slick had only recently joined them at this stage and had bought ‘Somebody to Love’ with her from her previous band. Here they are singing that and a Slick composition ‘White Rabbit’ both instant classics that gave them their iconic status. Watch the video for nostalgia for a simpler, but still manipulated, time with Grace struggling to remember her bandmates names including her later lover Paul Kantner who died about a decade ago. The keyboard player here, Marty Balin, was one of the few to emerge unscathed reputationally from the Stones Altamont fiasco although he got knocked out by the Hells Angels for this trouble. This though is from American Bandstand several years before.

Here’s a very raw but somewhat powerful performance by John Lennon also from the Rock and Roll circus including help from Eric Clapton and Keith Richards.

Who do I finish with? The Monkees maybe? A totally manufactured band but maybe no more than the Byrds or Doors were. Bob Dylan or Simon and Garfunkel? One of the other British bands? Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young?

Let’s go with “Tin Soldier” by the Small Faces with Steve Marriott at the front with ample quite superb help from P.P. Arnold.. Steve Marriott was another who had management problems and he walked out on the Mafia, who wanted to ‘manage’ him, in the early 70s. He died in a very suspicious house fire about 8 years later.

Hope you enjoyed that little diversion. Might do another one in a month or so.

Somewhat inspired by Amanda who was on the warpath at me for being a hypocrite. Well none of us are perfect.