The National Party (similar to a Conservative or Republican Party) has won this election.

Hipkins (the current Labour Prime Minister) is walking somewhere to concede but he has not conceded yet. But he’s being rude to the reporter pack. The current Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has just conceded her seat. Update he’s about to concede at Hutt Valley Labour Party headquarters (22:36 NZ Time - he has conceded and is now boasting of supposed achievements).

The reason that Labour has lost so badly is completely down to Pfizer although none of the talking heads are saying so, one of whom is this clown;

Paddy Gower “thank you very much for your vaccinations”

Ryan Bridge the host of the TV3 coverage has just said “we’re not mentioning the C word for a reason” so good on him. Him and his co-host, Melissa Chan-Green who is currently on maternity leave, were easily the two hardest of the media pack on Ardern in the NZ media up until her resignation.

The Greens, as Stuart Nash has observed, are acting very arrogant and victorious for a party that is not going to have any say in the next Government. Both Chloe Swarbrick & Marama Davidson have made ridiculous speeches, Swarbrick especially sounding completely deluded…. or worse…

The Auckland Central electorate (where Swarbrick is standing) result stinks a little as it did in the last election where Chloe’s supporters “stacked” several large booths for her victory then. But this time Labour didn’t even stand in Swarbrick’s Auckland Central electorate and National put up an unknown candidate (actually I’ve just noticed that Oscar Sims is the Labour candidate on 1487 votes, which is a ridiculous vote count for this Party so I’m not sure what’s going on there). The result is that Swarbrick has “won” maybe without having to cheat at the booths this time.

In Dunedin the National Party put up a “dead horse candidate” Micheal Woodhouse who was not even allowed to campaign by them. The result is that Labour (with a candidate who gaslights you with *her* pronouns) wins this seat easily in an election where National would probably have turned this seat to blue with a decent candidate. More shenanigans from the Uniparty it would seem.

In the other Dunedin electorate (Taieri) the Labour Candidate has probably won but by a margin that would be the lowest ever in this normally very safe Labour electorate. If Mark Patterson, the NZ First candidate, had not stood this result could have been even more interesting. Mark is 4th on the NZ First list though so he’s definitly going to Parliament. I think he will do a good job. Ingrid Leary when she is in Dunedin lives opposite to us. But she’s not in Dunedin very much, even less so than I am and I have a reason, our business is in Melbourne. Her’s is in South Dunedin (or Taieri as it is now) and not on Waiheke Island 1500km and a ferry ride to our north and where she spends a lot of her time, she being from there (yes she is a carpetbagger).

23:16 Luxon is heading into National Party headquarters (somewhere in Auckland no doubt) to claim victory.

23:19 former NZ PM (and purchaser of a $10 apartment in Hawaii) John Key has just congratulated Luxon.

23:22 Luxon references Winston Peters willingness to help (does this mean he’s going to sideline ACT)

Te Pati Maori (The Maori Party - full of idiots right now) has 54,000 votes and the Opportunity Party has 44,000 votes. One gets 4 electoral seats and the other has 0 seats. So much for MMP if your vote is below 5%.

As far as the ACT party goes my view is that David Seymour is an idiot. But Brook Van Der Velden is impressive.

Southland, which includes the Queenstown Lakes which is NZ’s main tourism hub as well as being the capital of rural protest against the Labour Government, has had enough of Labour in a very big way. Compare to the 2020 results.

Why has David Breen Seymour, the ACT party’s leader, got a double in Canada?

https://www.amazon.com.au/Birth-Boom-Saskatchewans-Dawning-Golden-ebook/dp/B0075GUJ2G/ref=sr_1_1?qid=1697309984&refinements=p_27%3ADavid+Breen+Seymour&s=digital-text&sr=1-1&text=David+Breen+Seymour

I will keep updating this post.