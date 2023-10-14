Plebeian Resistance

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BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
Oct 14, 2023

My thoughts are " Who counts the vote counts" . I dont believe the govt provided results for a second.

This is a great example of collective insanity in that people want change and believe doing the same thing over and over will get different results( still voting for the Crown Blackrock PPP) .

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Eris's avatar
Eris
Oct 14, 2023

Nothing will change, nz will go further with the climate change, pandemic emergencies and globalization. Italy thought the same, that a nationalist would be different for the agenda, but guess what...they thought wrong. those who are allowed to be elected are owned by the same club.

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