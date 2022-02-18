These will be posts that require me to front up first with payments for the information. So as they have costs associated with them (other than just my time) then I’ll need to try to recoup those costs. Also it’s probably better to structure these posts that way anyway, to avoid the bottom feeders of the politic entity.

My labour will still basically be free so no complaints please!

What am I planning?

Paraphrasing a little, Zuckerberg once said that there would be no privacy so get used to it (I’m pretty sure that Bezos said something similar).

There seems to be cameras every 100 metres or so around my city at the moment. Right up the top of the new light poles that have gone up over the last few years and as they’re very high it’s almost impossible to climb up to remove them. There has been no notifications of this new surveillance state (they like to call them smart cities) in our local newspapers.

So in my view what’s good for the plebs is good for the billionaire scum and their fawning minions.

Get used to it billionaire scum.