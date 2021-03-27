Spoiler, don’t read if you plan to see one of these movies.

Just been to see;

Fanny Lye Deliver'd - 9/10 some worrying moments about half way through which is maybe a little more in line with current SJW thinking than the times of Cromwell, but the right message was delivered and it relied on that part for the 2nd half. Very pro feminist, especially for 2021 and very political. Watching your back when Cromwell loving popinjays were about seemed to be one of the messages. Fanny Lye, after dealing to the popinjays, leaves her husband in Shropshire (this is where the movie ends) and after travelling around Britain for a decade or so ends up in America. It’s not a true story (I think) but based on several real characters according to the makers.

Colectiv - 9/10 a movie about corruption in the Pharmaceutical industry and hospitals of Romania from 5 years ago. It starts with a fire in a night club and ends with an election lost to the wrong guys (Social Democrats in this case) who promptly move back to the old system of backhanders (and assumedly diluted disinfectants). The problem with this sort of a system is that it results in a terrible hospital system and lots of unnecessary deaths. Only those who got to hospitals out of Romania seemed to survive the nightclub fire, a class issue that the movie only really hinted at (hence the loss of the 1.0 on my rating). It’s a true story in documentary form and the Social Democrats were gone 8 months after the movie was released. What sort of Social Democrats give the upper middle class a zero tax rate and everyone else a flat tax rate in the teens? Yeah you guessed it, the modern SD types are of course just fucking popinjays. This movie might be about Romania, but hell don’t you have an imagination? In other unrelated news Dunedin Hospital is currently running out of staff and supplies.

Promising Young Woman - 9.5/10 maybe two decades ago a friend of the main character in the movie, Cassie, was raped and ended up commiting suicide mainly because of this and the way that the men about her and her rapist celebrated her rape. And of course, it being the early days of such things as ‘only fans’ (definitely not safe to search) the video of the rape ends up online. I’m sure Martin Cocker would approve. Cassie takes her revenge on men, probably all men really, but especially the Martin Cocker types, pretends to be drunk, pretends to be up for some sex and then deals to the men. Eventually she chases down her friend’s rapist at his hens (or cocks) party, and everyone’s lives are finally destroyed. Bleak? Yes but the female characters are mostly strong ones and the only one who isn’t should have become one later.

Popinjays.