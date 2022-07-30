On the medical dystopia that is threatening to overtake us.

The roots of medicalized fascism pt. 1 (click graphic or link below)

On how the COVID vaccinations threaten women’s health specifically and the male establishment’s role in trying to cover that up. Very detailed but Dr Ah Kahn Syed (pseudonym) has a style of writing that relieves that

Welcome to Gilead

Some interesting commentary

https://solluckman.substack.com/p/settling-the-virus-debate-once-and/comment/8059322

Christine Massey’s ‘stoush’ with the germ crowd.

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/why-i-now-refuse-to-debate-steve-kirsch-or-richard-fleming-or-kevin-mccairn/

I think that it is more likely that Steve is being taken for a ride here than that he is singularly 100% malicious himself. But I am always prepared to be convinced otherwise.

I am utterly not convinced that entertaining terrain theory or writing about it is a distraction to the current attempts to impose a dystopia. I am utterly convinced that hurling abuse around is and of course I have personal experience of this over the last few months and I took it, in copious amounts, from both ‘sides’.

Let Terrain wander free.