Plebeian Resistance

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Joe Van Steenbergen's avatar
Joe Van Steenbergen
Jul 31, 2022

I used to believe that the terrain -v- germ theory discussions were somewhat distracting. No more. The whole basis of this tyranny is predicated on the mistaken belief that a deadly novel virus will kill us all. None of this would have been possible if they could not point to a deadly virus to instill fear and to convince us that the only solution was a "vaccine," which they promptly injected into billions of arms and which turned out to be far deadlier than their fictitious virus. People need to know that there was no virus, that something else was making people ill (who knows what they really unleashed on the world?), and that the plan was to poison us so they could live in a world with far fewer than 7+ billion people; depopulation via injection. Reminds you of Nazi Germany and their extermination program, doesn't it?

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Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Jul 31, 2022

The way to bring down the house that Big Pharma built to the foundations is truth. Truth is on the side of Terrain. Medicine as practiced in the West since the fall of Rome has been brutal and stupid. Industrial toxins poisoned us in the 18th century and still do. Food is fake like health and food is the cornerstone of health. We have immune systems and always have lived in a biological world.

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