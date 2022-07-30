Some substack diversions
If you have half an hour or so to spare
On the medical dystopia that is threatening to overtake us.
The roots of medicalized fascism pt. 1 (click graphic or link below)
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On how the COVID vaccinations threaten women’s health specifically and the male establishment’s role in trying to cover that up. Very detailed but Dr Ah Kahn Syed (pseudonym) has a style of writing that relieves that
Welcome to Gilead
Some interesting commentary
https://solluckman.substack.com/p/settling-the-virus-debate-once-and/comment/8059322
Christine Massey’s ‘stoush’ with the germ crowd.
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/why-i-now-refuse-to-debate-steve-kirsch-or-richard-fleming-or-kevin-mccairn/
I think that it is more likely that Steve is being taken for a ride here than that he is singularly 100% malicious himself. But I am always prepared to be convinced otherwise.
I am utterly not convinced that entertaining terrain theory or writing about it is a distraction to the current attempts to impose a dystopia. I am utterly convinced that hurling abuse around is and of course I have personal experience of this over the last few months and I took it, in copious amounts, from both ‘sides’.
Let Terrain wander free.
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I used to believe that the terrain -v- germ theory discussions were somewhat distracting. No more. The whole basis of this tyranny is predicated on the mistaken belief that a deadly novel virus will kill us all. None of this would have been possible if they could not point to a deadly virus to instill fear and to convince us that the only solution was a "vaccine," which they promptly injected into billions of arms and which turned out to be far deadlier than their fictitious virus. People need to know that there was no virus, that something else was making people ill (who knows what they really unleashed on the world?), and that the plan was to poison us so they could live in a world with far fewer than 7+ billion people; depopulation via injection. Reminds you of Nazi Germany and their extermination program, doesn't it?
The way to bring down the house that Big Pharma built to the foundations is truth. Truth is on the side of Terrain. Medicine as practiced in the West since the fall of Rome has been brutal and stupid. Industrial toxins poisoned us in the 18th century and still do. Food is fake like health and food is the cornerstone of health. We have immune systems and always have lived in a biological world.