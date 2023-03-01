Plebeian Resistance

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Somebody that I used to know....Farewell to Jacinda

By Anto Coates
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Mar 01, 2023

from Anto Coates

Winemaker, farmer, musical satirist, political dissident and free speech absolutist. “Marxism? Nice idea. Wrong species.” — EO Wilson

Enjoy.

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