Somebody that I used to know....Farewell to Jacinda

Health & Human Rights

Looking after your health. Terrain vs the bogus Germ theory. Environmental toxins vs tiny magical demons and why the vaxxers are wrong. Keywords - vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Jenner, Pasteur Also housing, food & transport & womens' rights.

Looking after your health. Terrain vs the bogus Germ theory. Environmental toxins vs tiny magical demons and why the vaxxers are wrong. Keywords - vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Jenner, Pasteur Also housing, food & transport & womens' rights.