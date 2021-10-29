Yes you read it right, other than fruitpickers from the Islands only Afghans have exemption from vaccinations on arrival in New Zealand. From November 1st 2021 to December 12th 2022.

Why is that, Jacinda? Do they bring their own weapons? Or Biden’s?

Update: There’s a rumour flying around social media that Italian soldiers are here in New Zealand already. I suspect that’s bullshit but I’d like an answer to the question that I’m posing here not least because Ardern has boasted recently that she has the means to take care of the protestors (who are starting to gain traction here and look like they have the means to take care of Ardern et al).

#italiansoldiers #italiansoldiersnz “italian soldiers” nz