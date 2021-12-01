South African variant has attitudeLOLRichard SeagerDec 01, 2021310ShareWe went from this;To this;Tanja@XitkaPräsident von Südafrika ist ein normaler Mensch im Vergleich zu europäischen Politikern! #Corona 8:16 AM · Nov 30, 202112 Reposts · 28 LikesSuck it up you GOV ID tyrants.310Share
Nice one Cyril, amazing attitude.
So I'm counting Florida and South Africa as anti-vaccination at this stage, and anti-everything else as well. Texas and several other states, along with Poland, as resistors. Who's next?
South Island?