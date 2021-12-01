Plebeian Resistance

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dawn's avatar
dawn
Dec 1, 2021

Nice one Cyril, amazing attitude.

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Richard Seager
Dec 1, 2021

So I'm counting Florida and South Africa as anti-vaccination at this stage, and anti-everything else as well. Texas and several other states, along with Poland, as resistors. Who's next?

South Island?

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