More interesting discussion. I must admit that I don't really like the format of these meetings, I prefer combat rather than talking oneself up.

There were 15 mayoral candidates at this one. The 14 official ones and one of the comperes (a fan of waging war on the ocean and climate change believers). There was also Stuart from GNS who asked a question at the end of all of us that I should have thrown back at him. I need to wake up, start treating these guys as they do me, the enemy.

Each meeting I'm reordering who one can work with and who one cannot work with. In reality there's only a few in the latter group and it does not include Vandervis. Finn Campbell is also ok and he should be on council as 'youth' vote.

I stumbled a few times but was told I was better as it went on. I stated the truth, that you cannot fight sea level rise. I still need to work on confidence.

Clare Curran was there. I said hello but shouldn't have bothered. As above.

#dcc #mayoralcandidates #southdunedin