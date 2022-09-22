Spokes sent us a survey the other night which I completed and sent back just about straight away. They’ve put it up on their Facebook page. And of course I’ve been called names since by some of the commentators, but I’m used to it now so I just reply respectfully and leave them to wallow in their hatred. I don’t know where it all comes from but I guess somebody has done the work on that…

Link is on graphic or here (it is a Facebook link so you will need to be logged in I suspect)

The full list of responses is here.

Spokes Candidate Interview 23KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

My marks for their active transport focus;

Update Joy Davis (Labour DCC) has added her response. 2/10 platitudes mostly. Includes cycling as one of her modes of transport but her answers indicate clearly that it isn't.

Eddy Duncan - 1/10 West harbour has the best cycle infrastructure in Dunedin although I’d still only give it 5/10. So Eddy should pull his head out of the sand.

Rachel Elder - 7/10 on answers but too much focus on tourism and not enough on commuter. Would go down to 1/10 if it was considered that she’s been in charge of this for last 3 years.

Chriss Hamilton - 5/10 good answers initally, last few are not so great.

Aaron Hawkins - 1/10 just like his candidate speeches there’s absolutely no content there. And he’s had his chance and there’s been no improvement in cycling infrastructure over last 3 years of his “Mayoralty”

Richard Knights - 2/10 almost as bad as Aaron in that there’s words but little content.

Robyn McLean - 1/10 no content at all. And she lives just down the road and almost ran me over about a week ago.

Nicola Morand - 1/10 she was asked about bikes and then forgot to mention them.

Paul Pope - 1/10 he was asked about bikes and then forgot to mention them.

Brian Pete - 0/10 for his idiot response.

Marian Poole - 2/10 she mentions bikes a few times I guess…

Lynette Scott - 1/10 she was asked about bikes and then forgot to mention them.

Richard Seager - can’t mark myself but I think I passed with credit.

Pamela Taylor - 2/10 doesn’t seem to like bikes but I guess does mention them a few times.

Steve Walker - 5/10 yes he is a cyclist, almost as much as I am although 6k kms a year when he lives in Port Chalmers indicates that he’s a bit more of a casual user than his claims. But he also needs to get away from the UN style propaganda and concentrate on actual infrastructure delivery.

Very poor.

#dcc #dunedin #election