Health & Human RightsStephen Simac "Tactics to Explode Medical Myths"A recommendation.Richard SeagerApr 16, 20221415Sharethis is worth a read (click on the graphic)1415Share
Most doctors are merely drugs salesmen. The few and far between doctors that look into stuff themselves are the ones you want to go to. The ones that studied vaccines and found them not safe and seldom effective, the ones that have studied about food and found it a natural healing agent, the ones that studied drugs and found most to be more dangerous than the illness, the ones that know that our bodies can heal themselves, sometimes with a little help of vitamins and other natural healing. At least the one I go to has heard of homeopathics, but will prescribe antibiotics if you let them... oh well...
Great recommendation, thank you!