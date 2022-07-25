Steve Kirsch is a malicious a******* (a****** for you North Americans)
He's the tip of the spear alright, the spear being Pharma Inc
All the details that you need are here.
Click pic or link below.
And this is just pure 100% unadulterated misogyny.
Also surprised, a little not too much, to see Roger Hodkinson there too. But I guess these grifters knew what their role was right from the start. He’s also a pathetic misogynist by all appearances.
Personally I’d rather Roger wasn’t in Ottawa from that email.
My own piece on Steve is going to take a while. It deserves some decent research, I’d say 40 hours or so. So don’t expect it real soon.
Plebeian resistance (dot com) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If viruses were ever proven to not be real and/or pathogenic and contagious, people like Steve would be finished. They are just as reliant on germ theory as a business model as the jab pushers are. And, judging by old mate Kev’s colourful vernacular, they are cut from the same moral cloth.
I thought MidWestern Doctor's essay was reasonably presented, if long, but in general I don't care. It's extraneous to the philosophical, legal and moral crux of refusing induction into the Medical Mythology. The Greater Good rationale is a hammer cracking all nuts. Some people do believe, most have never heard of exosomes as cellular detritus and will only be bewildered. Maybe that's a strategy of befuddlement. https://amidwesterndoctor.substack.com/p/thoughts-on-the-existence-of-viruses/comment/7953070