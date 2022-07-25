All the details that you need are here.

Click pic or link below.

And this is just pure 100% unadulterated misogyny.

Also surprised, a little not too much, to see Roger Hodkinson there too. But I guess these grifters knew what their role was right from the start. He’s also a pathetic misogynist by all appearances.

Personally I’d rather Roger wasn’t in Ottawa from that email.

My own piece on Steve is going to take a while. It deserves some decent research, I’d say 40 hours or so. So don’t expect it real soon.