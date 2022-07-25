Plebeian Resistance

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Isaac Middle's avatar
Isaac Middle
Jul 25, 2022

If viruses were ever proven to not be real and/or pathogenic and contagious, people like Steve would be finished. They are just as reliant on germ theory as a business model as the jab pushers are. And, judging by old mate Kev’s colourful vernacular, they are cut from the same moral cloth.

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Stephen Simac's avatar
Stephen Simac
Jul 26, 2022

I thought MidWestern Doctor's essay was reasonably presented, if long, but in general I don't care. It's extraneous to the philosophical, legal and moral crux of refusing induction into the Medical Mythology. The Greater Good rationale is a hammer cracking all nuts. Some people do believe, most have never heard of exosomes as cellular detritus and will only be bewildered. Maybe that's a strategy of befuddlement. https://amidwesterndoctor.substack.com/p/thoughts-on-the-existence-of-viruses/comment/7953070

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