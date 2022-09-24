Myself and Steve have a different opinion on Terrain vs Germ (unless he’s moved recently) and I’m certain that he’s set the occasional troll on me, but he’s got more time than I have right now, more resources as well so I’m going to give him a rare promotion on my Substack blog. This is mainly to let New Zealanders know that there is a huge amount of dissent on the safety or maybe much more to the point the lack of safety of the current round of vaccines for a virus that I don’t even believe in that are causing harms all around the world.

New Zealanders might be interested to know that Substack is one of the few places where you can express such facts freely, the shitty social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Reddit will ban you for these sort of facts.

Over to you Steve (or you can click the graphic above).

Pfizer sucks big time NZ.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #pfizer #rorynairn #ardern