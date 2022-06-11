Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan's avatar
Barry O'Kenyan
Jun 11, 2022

I am on record as having stated that that guy is Fuell of bulla bulla!

Reply
Share
8 replies by Richard Seager and others
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Jun 11, 2022Edited

Everyone just ignore the hostile takeover of my blog below. Concentrate on the 166 vs 6, 9, etc. "Sage" is a very, very, very big "fan" of Steve's.

Reply
Share
8 replies by Richard Seager and others
89 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture