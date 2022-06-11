Stev....soz Sage Hana
in drag
Well Sage would be right, Steve, right? 166 reasons.
Not 8 as Geert would have (and which set you off a few days ago ha ha)
Or 9 as Robert would have.
Or 6 as Michael would have.
Or the 6 that Alex would have.
Or the 7 that Glenn would have (you don’t like Glenn it seems)
No it’s 166. Is there a 0 missing? Did you plan on invading Britain?
Bye Steve. As for Reiner, well…
I am on record as having stated that that guy is Fuell of bulla bulla!
Everyone just ignore the hostile takeover of my blog below. Concentrate on the 166 vs 6, 9, etc. "Sage" is a very, very, very big "fan" of Steve's.