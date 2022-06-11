Well Sage would be right, Steve, right? 166 reasons.

Not 8 as Geert would have (and which set you off a few days ago ha ha)

Or 9 as Robert would have.

Or 6 as Michael would have.

Or the 6 that Alex would have.

Or the 7 that Glenn would have (you don’t like Glenn it seems)

No it’s 166. Is there a 0 missing? Did you plan on invading Britain?

Bye Steve. As for Reiner, well…