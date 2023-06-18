We are trying to raise our little retail business in Melbourne again. A fools errand maybe. Nevertheless we have doubled down are paying over 10k in rent a month and need to make some sales quite obviously. We have been here before and save for a dishonest accountant we’d probably still be in our original shop, although the last few years might have put paid to that. But we’re now in Shop twice the size (in a very similar position) which is good because the sales are half what they used to be due to that prick of a man called Daniel Andrews. Unfortunately we’re paying a little more than half the rent when a double shop normally goes for 70 or 80s% of m2 price of a single shop. That’s another story I could tell, isn’t it James (real name)?

We import most of our product. It has its advantages (lower cost of product) and its disadvantages (mostly in supply chain costs and paying up front for goods which most retailers don’t do). These costs increase if there’s delays as lost sales increas…