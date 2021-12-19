May I introduce to you, 2021s version of Marianne - Supersatan. (and yes they are Marianne’s lyrics, did you really expect a middle class boy from Kent to have come up with them?)

He may look mad on occasion but everything you wanted to know about viruses, including some great analogies that you can use, is here in the comments of an article by Julie Beal (clicking the graphic will take you to the comments origins);

He calls himself Frank GL around these parts.

Frank GL