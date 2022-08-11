Plebeian Resistance

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DutchPartisan
Aug 11, 2022

Lol, sounds like the guy is answering his own questions in that mail. The ultimatum was a nice touch as well. I would have waited till 11 or so.

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Tarn - mutual eye-rolling's avatar
Tarn - mutual eye-rolling
Aug 11, 2022

If he's against you then that's in your favour.

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