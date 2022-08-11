Kia ora Mr Seager. I'm Quintin and I'm a News Reporter with R1News at Radio One in Ōtepoti. I have a few questions for you today about your post on your Plebian Resistance blog, regarding your candidacy for the DCC elections. Specifically, these regard the domain hawkinsformayor.co.nz Can you confirm for R1News that you own the domain hawkinsformayor.co.nz? If so, what are your motivations behind owning this domain? - Specifically, do you believe this will help you obtain more votes that would've originally been intended for the Hawkins campaign? Do you think your ownership of the domain is in the spirit of fair campaigning? And any further comment you wish you make regarding your ownership of this domain. I'd appreciate a response by 10am Monday if possible, as this story will be airing on our Monday news show. Ngā mihi, Quintin

Aaron Hawkins only job before council was as a DJ on this station.

My response, maybe I should have given it another 5 minutes for thought but oh well.

nah. you guys are malicious. so shove it.

For the record Quintin, the intention is to direct potential Hawkins voters to my posts on Hawkins. Which is where it is (well it should be) redirecting at the moment.

See I told you that you’d be triggered.

Further correspondence.

11th August.

Hey Quintin, re this Happy to talk to you about that issue if you want. I mean in the interests of democracy you want all sides of the debate right? You don't want to close that off like the fascists did in the 1930s right? I mean we're all Spanish anarchists yeah? Not Franco. So we could talk about colonisation and how it applies to men stealing women's spaces if you want? Richard

No reply to that one.

12th August

hi Quintin, do I get a right of reply to your hitpiece on me Monday? Regards Richard

Quintin’s “reply”, 12th August

Kia ora Richard, Please send any statements you have regarding my initial question by 10am Monday. Regards, Quintin

My reply to that 12th August

nup. I want a right of reply. Not giving you any info.

No more correspondence after that. I don’t have his phone number else I would have texted him with an indication that I was willing to be interviewed on it.

Update. I sent this to him just before his hit piece on me at 11am today (15th August). Dirty politics apparently.

Hey Quints, my phone number is 027-6274732 🤣🤣🤣 Rich

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