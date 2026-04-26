Substack is hiding my notes on my blocklist of Substack writers who use AI
So I have turned it into an article.
Here is the note, it is not something that I can find if I go to my own notes so clearly it is being censured by Substack. I will add to the list as wont;
AI sucks. In a lot of ways. I don’t want to see it in my feed.
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If I call out AI article… the writer usually says that they used AI to edit. 🙄
I renamed the shitified Substack... SlopStack
I think you will like my new neologism for media content; Slopaganda