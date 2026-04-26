Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
5d

If I call out AI article… the writer usually says that they used AI to edit. 🙄

Reply
Share
BDBinc's avatar
BDBinc
5d

I renamed the shitified Substack... SlopStack

I think you will like my new neologism for media content; Slopaganda

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture