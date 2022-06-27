Plebeian Resistance

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Ray's avatar
Ray
Jun 27, 2022

who knew i was a radical

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2 replies by Richard Seager
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Rick Larson
Jun 27, 2022

Hahahaha! I was just told I wasn't smart enough to comment on another Stack!

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