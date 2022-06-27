When you sign on to someone’s substack these days you get recommendations. Mine have grown to a rather unwieldy 12. Nobody wants 12 other substack recommendations when they sign on to my substack so I’m going to both pare it down a little and change it regularly.

This week I wanted to concentrate on growing things but I don’t follow enough substackers that grow things. So that will be for a few weeks time. Meanwhile Ray Rick does get on this weeks list as he also gets into politics a little more radically than the mainstream here on Substack. So that’s this week’s list. A little bit of somewhat more radical politics than you’ll see elsewhere;

https://stegiel.substack.com/

https://therumblestrip.substack.com

https://ricklarson.substack.com

Without the stupidity, or maybe the manufactured radicalness, of something like the Deep Green Resistance.