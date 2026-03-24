Substack shenanigans

A screen movie that shows what is happening to my comments. What happens is that someone comments on one of my comments and then this shows up in activity but when I click the activity it takes me to a page that clearly indicates that the whole conversation has been deleted. In this case the comment was about food security in Japan and New Zealand on Jim Byrnes MMT (modern monetary theory) blog.

It has happened at least 7-8 times now in the last 3-4 days.

Edit: Simon’s comment is still there and I am not blocked by Simon. But I cannot see that thread when I am logged into my account either, I can only see it from a browser where I am not logged in. I also have no problem accessing Jim Byrne’s blog but the comment is not available to me. See screenshots below.

Not good Substack, please explain. Hamish McKenzie Substack Team

Update: I have found the reason, Madam Luffy who started that thread has blocked me. But the commentary did not deserve a block and the block was algorithmically quick. And as I said this has happened 7-8 times in 3-4 days. Previously I never noticed it.

Clearly Madam Luffy’s claim to be human is there to be challenged.

And this is happening often. Is Substack getting taken over by bots?