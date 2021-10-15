Plebeian Resistance

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:Carl-david:'s avatar
:Carl-david:
Apr 16, 2024

I do not have a telly, so missed all that particular propaganda.

Now that I have inflicted this torture upon myself, for the sake of research, the question arises, most strongly;

How the fuck is this excreta dribble not a waking up the whole damn country?

Did they really just swallow this idiocy?

It explains a lot.

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