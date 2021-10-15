New Zealand used to do yearly telethons and it was very hard to keep away from them. It was a big thing with my mother (bless her) who loved that sort of fake appeal to the community spirit (while the elites shat on it at the same time). I’d have to add though that they were less of a ‘thing’ when Jacinda Ardern was growing up so I’m not sure who the idiot is* that came up with the latest incarnation which the murderous morons who run this Labour Government have labelled a ‘vaxathon’. The same are referring to today as ‘Super Saturday’ which is very American sounding to my ears.

It is of course cringeworthy at some level. But considering the large number of excess deaths being reported in places like Britain & Germany, completely unrelated to Covid-19 virus but maybe not so unrelated to the vaccine, then there is also a level of sinister involved as well. Every pharmacy in NZ gets a $1,000 bonus for being open for vaccinations today. If they wern’t before then they should by know now that they are in the business of death, like IG Farben was in the 1940s. IG Farben has since been rolled into Bauer. Bauer is of course the ultimate owner of Pfizer. It seems that a leopard does not change its spots. Just its politicians.

I want gallows next year for the murderers. This is very, very obscene.

Luckily there is nothing competent about this NZ Government, so they failed to register the relevant domain names. Vaxathon (.co.nz, .net.nz, .org.nz & just plain old .nz) was registered to two individuals and they’re all going to the same rather tacky website now (which is rather appropriate of course). It is very sarcastic and has an early 90s internet feel about it but it doesn’t come out against vaccinations. Cowards.

This one does though

http://supersaturday.co.nz (updated to an archive.org copy 16th April 2024)

as it goes elsewhere :)