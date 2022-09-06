I responded to this on the 7th September 2022 within 14 hours of receiving it. I did not have high hopes that Mark Baxter would be honest with the questionnaire responses and he more than lived up to that low expectation. In spades.

Hi candidates,

As you may be aware I publish a voter’s guide from a Left-wing perspective every election, which is read by over 2000 voters.

This election I’m taking a slightly scientific approach and giving candidates an opportunity to be ranked based on the same questions as each other, rather than just my various observations.

It’s a very quick 10 question survey; it’ll take less than 2 or 3 minutes.

Please get your answers back to me by 12 noon FRIDAY 9 September.

QUESTIONS:

Please answer on a scale of 1 to 5.

With 1 being strongly AGREE - and 5 being strongly DISAGREE.

I responded to his questions (below) with the following.

“I don't think that your survey allows for subtlety Mark but I've filled it in anyway.

Richard Seager”

Here’s the survey.

With 1 being strongly AGREE - and 5 being strongly DISAGREE.

Q1. Dunedin City Council should be a significant provider of social housing.

A 1

Q2. Dunedin City Council social housing rents should be income related.

A 2

Q3. When making decisions on Council, the balance sheet is the bottom line. Social, environmental and cultural factors are secondary priorities, at best.

A 3 strongly support the second but you need the first to provide for it.

Q4. Local government should play a significant role in reducing local unemployment.

A 2

Q5. Drinking water supply should be managed by a private company.

A 4 (it has worked in past but the threats to control of water by the likes of Gates & Harvard Endowment are real as well)

Q6. Dunedin City Council has an important role to play in climate change mitigation.

A Not answering this one as it depends on "how". Fine if mitigation at the beach, retreat or resistance, not fine if mitigation by not allowing you out of the house.

Q7. The Council should drastically lower rates and just do the bare minimum of basic services.

A 5

Q8. Providing public transport should be a core role of local government.

A 1

Q9. Libraries are core Council business.

A 1 (and physical libraries not online ones)

Q10. Subsidised accessibility for low income residents is LESS important than running services under an efficient commercial business model.

A 5

NOTE: I don’t plan to release individual responses publicly, but I reserve the right to do so for any reason.

I reserve my rights as well.

PS – make sure to “reply all” when you hit send.

LOL

Thank you for your time, Mark Baxter 6 September, 2022

His survey response sent to his list is attached. It is completely and utterly dishonest.

Baxter's Dcc Orc Lefties Voting Guide 2022 188KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

You can also see further posts of mine on this here.

I sent this back more or less as soon as I’d received it but not before some of the other candidates had hit reply all. So here are theirs.

Answers from Carmen Houlahan Q1. Dunedin City Council should be a significant provider of social housing. A 2 Q2. Dunedin City Council social housing rents should be income related. A 2 Q3. When making decisions on Council, the balance sheet is the bottom line. Social, environmental and cultural factors are secondary priorities, at best. A4 Q4. Local government should play a significant role in reducing local unemployment. A2 Q5. Drinking water supply should be managed by a private company. A5 Q6. Dunedin City Council has an important role to play in climate change mitigation. A1 Q7. The Council should drastically lower rates and just do the bare minimum of basic services. A4 Q8. Providing public transport should be a core role of local government. A1 Q9. Libraries are core Council business. A1 Q10. Subsidised accessibility for low income residents is LESS important than running services under an efficient commercial business model. A4

Rachel Elder's Response. Q1. Dunedin City Council should be a significant provider of social housing. A 1 Q2. Dunedin City Council social housing rents should be income related. A 1 Q3. When making decisions on Council, the balance sheet is the bottom line. Social, environmental and cultural factors are secondary priorities, at best. A 4 Q4. Local government should play a significant role in reducing local unemployment. A 2 Q5. Drinking water supply should be managed by a private company. A 5 Q6. Dunedin City Council has an important role to play in climate change mitigation. A 1 Q7. The Council should drastically lower rates and just do the bare minimum of basic services. A 4 Q8. Providing public transport should be a core role of local government. A 1 Q9. Libraries are core Council business. A 1 Q10. Subsidised accessibility for low income residents is LESS important than running services under an efficient commercial business model. A 5

Lynette Scott’s response

Q1. Dunedin City Council should be a significant provider of social housing. A 3 (They have to make it easier for the private sector to provide housing for the majority of people. Social housing should be for those who really need it) Q2. Dunedin City Council social housing rents should be income related. A 3 Q3. When making decisions on Council, the balance sheet is the bottom line. Social, environmental and cultural factors are secondary priorities, at best. A 3 (Rates increases are the bottom line. I think social, environmental and cultural factors should have a big influence on where the money is spent) Q4. Local government should play a significant role in reducing local unemployment. A 2 (They can do this by supporting an environment where local businesses can flourish) Q5. Drinking water supply should be managed by a private company. A 5 Q6. Dunedin City Council has an important role to play in climate change mitigation. A 2 Q7. The Council should drastically lower rates and just do the bare minimum of basic services. A 2 (Rather than the bare minimum, we need to avoid overspending on large unnecessary projects) Q8. Providing public transport should be a core role of local government. A 1 Q9. Libraries are core Council business. A 1 (The library in South Dunedin should be a Council priority) Q10. Subsidised accessibility for low income residents is LESS important than running services under an efficient commercial business model. A 4

No more after this.

Oops - I meant make sure NOT to “reply all” when you hit send. Sorry for any confusion.

:)

Baxter