This failure to respond probably cost me a few votes. These things happen, it wasn’t on purpose.

Kia ora,

Forest & Bird Dunedin is conducting a questionnaire to understand the opinions held by Dunedin City Council candidates on conservation issues including the protection and restoration of nature and climate change.

We aim to share this with our 800+ members and the wider conservation and environmental community in Dunedin.

We invite you to complete this before the 7th of September 2022 at 5pm, however responses will be published as they are received.

Please note:

Answers will be made public as they were written.



All written answers will have a 200 character limit.

Unanswered questions will be noted as "did not answer".

We will list the results of this survey, and the names of those who did not complete it, on our website.

Results will be shared with our membership of 800, on our Facebook page, and with local media outlets.

Please see attached for the questionnaire and don't hesitate to get in touch if you have any questions.

Regards,

Kimberley Collins, Chair, Forest and Bird Dunedin