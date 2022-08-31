Just for the record, not sending these Survey answers out to subscribers. As per the subheading I replied to this one on the 31st August 2022 with a deadline of 9th September 2022. I didn’t receive a confirmation nor do I know if it was published or just emailed.

Questionnaire to mayoral candidates

1 George Street: Do you support a two-way option way or are you in favour of the one-way street decision?

I'm definitely not in favour of a one way system on George St no matter what the transport preference is.

2 State Highway 1: Are you in favour of keeping the one-way pair or turning it into two-way on each street?

Neither. I'd prefer to detour it behind Helensburgh and Mosgiel. And keep the current one way roads for whatever the best outcome for them would be.

3 Traffic congestion in the inner city: it's getting worse. Are you in favour of vehicular access to the CBD to aid retailing and other businesses?

As a retailer (but not on George St) I would be in favour of anything that increased my foot traffic.

4 Private vehicle access to the CBD: Do you support private vehicles in the CBD?

Yes.

5 Lost parking: Have we enough parking space? Are you happy with the number of public parking spaces available in the CBD (excluding private car parks and retail customer only parks)?

There are not enough proper parking spaces.

6 Public Transport: Are you in favour of the city council taking control of public transport in Dunedin?

Not this particular council with this particular Mayor. But generally the ORC would be a better fit if there was much in the way of public transport from Central, Clutha and Waitaki to Dunedin but this is certainly not the case.

7 Road works and restrictions: It is getting more difficult to get from one side of the city to the other. Are you in favour of limiting vehicle access and traffic movements around the city?

I'm all in favour of personal vehicles not being limited but maybe smaller is better?

Please return your responses by 9 September 2022.

As you can see by my last answer my definition of vehicle, or parking, may not have been the same as Alan Race of Urban Access, which is a pro-car ‘group’. My policy is to answer truthfully but not to my own detriment re votes.