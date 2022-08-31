This was received on the 23rd August and I replied on the 31st August. I did not receive any further correspondence.

I replied on To whom it may concern

We are writing due to your position, hoping that you will fill out a quick form for a school project at King’s High Dunedin on water pollution in Aotearoa. This will only take a few minutes and could help us out greatly.

Here is the form: https://forms.gle/hcYZjThNeaQMKN4u9

Kind Regards,Luke, Louis and Archie.

I responded with the following.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti