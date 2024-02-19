First up of course the Jewish Community are down on Chloe because she’s a big supporter of Palestine “from the river to the sea”. Here she’s just doing what every other young leftist (a lot of whom are Jewish) is doing. When you align yourself with “trans rights” (which are of course exclusionary of women’s rights) then you also align yourself with Palestine, no matter who is in power and genocidal slogans or not. I do think that the term is genocidal but it started off as a Likud slogan so it’s a little hypocritical for someone like Juliet Moses to get on her high horse about it. Nevertheless the idea that in using it that you’re not advocating for genocide at the same time is completely bogus.

But why is this one of the current Green Party of New Zealand’s main focii? Do they focus on the environmental aspects of it? The destruction of infrastructure for a rebuild that uses none of the current materials that have been blown to bits? The amount of resources that are encapsulated in t…