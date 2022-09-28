Talking about sea level rise at South Dunedin

Although there certainly is a risk of sea level rise (SLR) about it is not currently a huge issue for South Dunedin. But if the West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) falls into the Southern Ocean then there’s potentially 6 metres of SLR and there really isn’t much you can do about that either at South Dunedin (which will be all under water at 6 metres) or at the site for the new Hospital build in Central Dunedin which will also be completely underwater. The risk is there and you shouldn’t build such hugely expensive infrastructure as the hospital at 1 metre or less. But it should nevertheless be left to businesses and house owners to take such a risk if they desire to at South Dunedin, but they need to know that it is a risk nevertheless. No bail outs if the ocean decides to shift its beaches.

Who really knows what is going to happen in 30 years or 50 years but you work out your risk and decide if it’s worthwhile. To just leave South Dunedin, like this Council is doing, is criminal. I’ve actually been told that the Council won’t spend any money on the Ocean side of Hillside Road which cuts out the whole of South Dunedin practically. Yet they’re heavily involved in the Hospital build which half sits on reclaimed land from the Harbour and is entirely sited at around 1 metre or less above sea level.

Hypocrisy much? South Dunedin deserves better.

But I’ll also let you in on a little secret as well. South Dunedin is where it’s happening.



#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti @NZGreens #GreensNZ #NZGreens