Plebeian Resistance

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DutchPartisan
Oct 7, 2022

Good luck!

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1 reply by Richard Seager
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Rob D
Oct 7, 2022

Good luck Rich. Regardless of the outcome, having your voice heard was certainly effective at making a few people think I'm sure. And sometimes when one runs for office that is more important than winning the race. Thanks for keeping us updated. As an American it has been interesting to see that politics in NZ are just as stomach churning as they are here. 😅

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