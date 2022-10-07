I'm told by Clare Sullivan and others at the DCC this morning that results will be out about 4pm or so. Electionz says 6pm (pdf). I honestly have no idea how well, or not, I'm going to do in these elections.

Thanks to everybody who has lent their support, and a special thanks to Fay and Cairn who have definitely helped to keep my spirits up.

I’m still a longshot I guess, but who knows. I have had several people that I’ve met during the campaign period who think that I will get in this time. I want the Mayor’s role though as it won’t be much fun on a council with say Sophie as Mayor and with much of the current council returned. Hopefully Dunedin has decided that we need a new council because we certainly do need to see one. I didn’t want to up to many before as I don’t want to undermine my own chances but the ideal council for me as Mayor, not necessarily good enough though, would be as follows.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Bill ACKLIN (Independent) Brent WEATHERALL (Team Dunedin) Chris MCBRIDE (Independent) Doug HALL Jr (Independent) Jules RADICH (Team Dunedin) Lynnette SCOTT (Team Dunedin) or Kevin GILBERT (Team Dunedin) Lee VANDERVIS (Independent) Tracey PITA Vick VEERA (Independent) Steve WALKER (Labour - only for his cycling support as his association with the very unpleasant Richard Knights is very problematic) Malcolm MONCRIEF-SPITTLE (as long as he supports cycles & trams) Rob WAIDE (Independent) And these guys will need to move away from their ridiculous Identity Politics stances Rachel ELDER (only because she is somewhat supportive of cycling) Christine GAREY (also because of cycling and public transport) That though is very unlikely to happen. If I don't become Mayor then the only other Mayoral candidate that I can support generally is Lee Vandervis. But for cycling and public transport then Jules Radich would be the best (but not great at all) of the rest. Sophie Barker I rule out because I consider her to be a toxic female version of Aaron Hawkins. The others are not in the running although David Milne would be ok otherwise in which case I'd drop one of the Team Dunedin candidates from the council. David though is a long shot for Mayor too and isn't running for council.

It is not easy running as a genuine independent candidate (there are quite a few fake ones) with media support not just lacking but sometimes hostile (hey Hamish) and with central Government and its beltway also involved in running interference (in my case a lot). For example Abby Catermole’s agency has been hired to diss those of us who don’t believe for one second in the poiso vaccines.

A special acknowledgement also needs to be given to Dudley Benson of the Wolf Bar generally for running slurs & libels against me on Twitter. Very poor form Dudley but then I expect nothing better from such a publicity hustler as yourself. Dunedin Greens get a mention here too, they have slurred and libeled me, removed my stickers and posters wherever they’ve found them and just generally acted like the brownshirts that too many of them are. Sorry to those of you in the Green Party who are not but maybe it’s time to consider attending to the toxicity in your party.

#dcc #dunedin #elections #electionz #otepoti