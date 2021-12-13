I dunno why this NZ website is not available anymore, but if you’re looking for what it says about NZ mask exemptions you might find this archived page useful as although some of the links don’t work (and archive.org has been told not to display the results for this page) the link next to that word ‘download’ sure does work….(click on the graphic to go to the page)

And some relevant info on mask exemptions;

Now I hope I don’t need to tell you that those things called viruses are immeasurably smaller than the holes in any mask, including N95s if you’re mad enough to wear one of those, do I?

And that the build up of CO2 and water vapour is up to 700% higher with a mask on? Those who died of the Spanish Flu died from bacterial infections not from the flu itself. Guess why? Well it’s not the whole explanation* but masks were enforced then too and pneumonia was a common result (source - that shithead called Fauci).

Yep that’s right, masks are always unsafe.

And yes, in regards to mask mandates, this government is responsible for waging psychological warfare on you despite having previously admitted that masks did not work to protect you from viruses. That’s not safe.

The Privacy Act, even the crappier 2020 version, protects you from having to tell anyone the reasons why you’re not wearing a mask. And the Bill of Rights protects you from having to submit to any medical treatment. I don’t see how a Judge could decide that they wern’t medical treatment if it ever got that far (and it won’t for obvious reasons, i.e. a prosecution would fail).

Finally the card itself is not the exemption, it’s just a courtesy, you are not required to show it. “I’m exempt” is enough.

Voices for Freedom will tell you that the Exemption cards are Trademarks and therefore cannot be distributed. Bullshit. They also didn’t tell you about these cards until after archive.org had taken them down. Yep that’s right, coincidence I guess.

This is not legal advice, it’s just an opinion. Take your damned masks off.

* The other reason that people died of Spanish Flu in 1918 and 1919 was due to the vaccination campaign of the time and poor health, squalid conditions.