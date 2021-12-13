Plebeian Resistance

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Rob D's avatar
Rob D
Dec 13, 2021

Am I the only one who is getting very very tired of this madness? Saw a profile picture of a young lady yesterday with one of the biggest diapers I've ever seen... on her face. My first thought? Enjoy your Burka you stupid (expletive). I know of several people who have "mysteriously" come down with a nasty case of bacterial Pneumonia from wearing the diaper. I have mentioned on other posts that I was required to wear masks for over 30 years for my job. BUT, they were the *right kind* of mask for the job and were absolutely not for "all day" use. NO MASK IS FOR ALL DAY USE. I had to have several hours of mask training every single year and go through a fitting process for certain types of masks. I've so had enough with this masking cult. Seeing ANYONE with the diaper immediately sends me into a rage because of the stupidity of it all. Seeing babies and little children with them on just about sends me into a violent outburst. The face diaper is KILLING PEOPLE SLOWLY and DEPLETING YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM. If we were meant to wear effing masks, we would have been born with them and/or evolved a "natural" mask. I can't take it anymore my friend. Thanks for the post.

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