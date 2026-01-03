The Alphabet bowl and its stigma
Interesting form
I’ve known of the letter Stigma for 20 years or so. It is no longer part of the Greek alphabet and you will have trouble finding any information about it. I’m not talking about the supposed medieval version, I’m talking about the 5th C BCE version as per this famous alphabet bowl. It was ejected from the Greek alphabet but you can see it here 2nd bottom from left.
Strange huh? A real stigma right?
Edit 13:12 AEDT: Here it is a little larger due to a question in the comments.
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yup I've been watching the guy Ammon Hillman and listening to what he has to say and it makes a lot of sense. That Greek is just superior because of it's descriptive word count being so high.
Looks like they just used the England language to cast spells on us with legalese.
I'm a bit confused. LOL! I have heard of sigma, but stigma? When I look up the definition, I get:
The meaning of STIGMA is a set of negative and unfair beliefs that a society or group of people have about something.
And it's not clear where this letter is that You are indicating. Can You put a circle around it? LOL!