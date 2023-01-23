Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Larson's avatar
Rick Larson
Jan 23, 2023Edited

I heard or read something a few days ago the increase in bitcoin is because of payments to something that learned how to backdoor systems to the off mode, demanding payment in bitcoin to turn the computers back on. Like the FAA supposedly closing down airlines for 3 hours.

No doubt bitcoin is just as vulnerable as everything else. Take the money and never give it back is coming, plus the lawsuits against those cashed out and holding the bag man's money.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Richard Seager and others
Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
Jan 27, 2023

Henry Miller asked what makes money money. Falstaff of course enquired about honor. Money is full faith and credit that honor repays. And if honor doth not repay?

We then have recourse to money. I asked a popular and quite rational straightforward thinker on Substack if a new human can find orientation if Die Peasant civilization is defeated. Can it do so without money?

Reply
Share
6 replies by Richard Seager and others
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Richard Seager · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture