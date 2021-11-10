The delegates to COP26 all have vaccine exemptions. But the protestors don’t. If you want to protest you’ll likely need to get vaccinated. The (relatively) poor are not allowed at this gaslighting display of do what you’re told not what we do, whether from Kiribati or from Berlin.

But Antifa & XR will be there (with exemptions too no doubt).

At COP21 we all linked arms under the Eiffel Tower surrounded by thousands of Gendarmes while Naomi Klein pointed out, in English, that the oil companies had not once been mentioned in the previous 13 days. Then she flew off to London…