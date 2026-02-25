I think that there is a lot more to this story about the All Black’s coach being given his marching orders on January 15 than we are being told. We now find out that he found out that he was no longer coach at the same time as everyone else found out that he was not the coach. Something that the New Zealand media is calling bizarre. The rumours are that one of the best All Blacks (but also probably one of its biggest wankers) a guy by the name of Ardie Savea (Samoan background) had said that it was either Robertson or himself. He has denied this but personally I would not be surprised if he had said something similar. Another big wanker in the All Blacks in the last few years is Rieko Ioane who is not exactly a favourite of the Irish team but currently plays for Leinster. He also has a Samoan background. There are a few woke wankers in the All Blacks and have been for several years. The ones that come to mind are the two Samoan New Zealanders above and T. J. Perenara a Maori New Zealander. There are likely a few others. To my mind Rieko Ioane is likely a bit of a racist as well.

Scott Robertson is a former All Black and a European New Zealander (Pakeha). His role as the All Blacks coach started on 1 November 2023 (just after the last Rugby World Cup which NZ made the final of but lost to South Africa) but his first game as coach was not until 2024. His jig before that was with the Crusaders which is the team based in the South Island city of Christchurch and a city known as a little more European than the cities of Wellington and Auckland in the North Island (although this could be changing). He was very popular there amongst all players, Pakeha, Samoan or Maori by all accounts. But all of the players mentioned above were from Auckland and Wellington. Robertson grew up in the North Island as well but Mount Maunganui is a bit more European than Auckland or Wellington. Robertson was also known for his break dancing and I guess this was a factor, for the guys who run NZ rugby, in selecting him as a coach of a team that has quite a few Samoan and Maori players with the emphasis on Samoan.

The coaches being proposed as the most likely to take over Scott Robertson’s job are Jamie Joseph and Dave Rennie. Both have Maori backgrounds and yes both are very good coaches as well. But Maori is a big thing for both as well especially Rennie who allegedly includes Tikanga in his coaching style. Allegedly. Maybe he’s woke too. I’m not sure if their being Maori will be enough to contain the arrogance of some of the All Blacks with a Samoan background but I guess we might get to see soon. I would also bet with all this upsetting of the players going on that the All Blacks are not in line to win the next world cup, which will be held next door in Australia.

And I think there is clearly some strong indications that race is now playing a role in who the All Blacks coaches are. The main guy who decides on this is David Kirk a rather ordinary All Black of 30 or more years ago and more to the point beloved by Corporate New Zealand and Australia. And a European New Zealander as well.

To me Scott Robertson did not seem comfortable in his role. I guess we know why now. No slight to Joseph and Rennie who if they get the role may be very good All Black coaches but it would be good to see Scott Robertson move on to coach another National side that now beats the All Blacks. Whips them in fact. As he was shafted by all of the above (excepting Joseph and Rennie, at least by what we know to date).

Scott Roberson

Disclosure: Jamie Joseph’s daughter went to the same school as my daughter in the same years but we had no social contact with her father.