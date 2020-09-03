I really should look into who else is in on this Green School saga. But for now I'll leave you with this article where the bit that says "The Reporter traveled to the Green School Bali courtesy of Airbnb" is about as much as you need to know about our supposedly democratic world.

Green School, Bali: where there are no walls, no algebra classes and no limits (and no doubt no teaching either)

Airbnb not so long ago gaslit all their customers by stating prominently on its front-page that it supported "Black Lives Matter" and boy you better too. Well we all support people's rights, no matter what their skin colour is, to live free of the oppressive structures of the State that tend to enforce those privileges or lack of them but supporting "Black Lives Matter" the organisation full of, and more to the point funded by, privileged 'white people' is quite another matter. As Airbnb seemed to notice very quickly.

It's clear that the Green School is privilege squared. And that capitalism has created a club which both it and Airbnb (along with media such as Stuff) share membership of.

#politics #JamesPEShaw #GreenSchool