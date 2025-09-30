Plebeian Resistance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
8h

I like the pink, but could not answer the second query, being homeless and all... LOL!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Richard Seager
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture