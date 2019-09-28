Well this needed an update and has now got one (28th September 2019)

We need a council that will act, rather than just speak. Yes there's been some attempts so far but they're small and sometimes self-defeating (cycle paths in the city are badly designed and don't link up, other cycle paths are more tourist than locally oriented, declaring 'Climate Emergencies' is problematic in a democracy, public transport is wanted but then cost is challenged while bigger investments are considered for the foreshore in a world of increasing sea level rise). So yes there's some bluntness. Dunedin has some opportunity here. But no matter who the Mayor and councilors end up being, we need to move forward.

This may be my last update of this particular post, as I'm going to now concentrate on what needs to be done on this blog.

Councilor candidates which are sorted in order of climate change focus allied with keeping some out of being disruptive. There is a group there who have had power for too long. Benson-Pope & Staynes along with Hawkins. Cull and Wilson have left, one to hospital the other to ORC (as candidates). Dunedin could do better with a more diverse and democratic group which I've done my best to layout below.

Seager, Richard Public transport, cycling and local focus including food. Pro LGB but gender critical if need be. Probably most importantly very invested in democracy. I know what needs to be done and if I get this role I know that will encourage others (next election) who also know what needs to be done. We need to start now though. O'Malley, Jim, Councilor Undoubtedly a very good councilor. He's keen to address climate change issues too. His strengths, experience on Council mostly. Wants change, but more slowly (than I do). Barlin, Bob Ex-Army, Kosovo, CARE, RSA. Would be very useful on council though due to that overseas experience with logistics. Forsyth, Hugh Landscape architect. Intelligent but somewhat conservative. Some experience with Resource Management Act, which was his appeal to council. Feel free to swap with Christine Garey as long as you put Hawkins and Benson-Pope at the bottom of your preferences. Morris, George Anti cycle to some degree, anti George Street development. But aware of climate change and wants Trams back in. Also Labour man from Caversham. James, Muthiah Works with some community groups. Reasonable on climate change. I didn't pick up everything that he said at Opoho but it sounded fine. Would be good to have on Council. Elder, Rachel, Councilor Not enough climate focus but giving Pine Hill and South Dunedin (both working class more than not) a workout in your campaign is unique amongst candidates here (so far) though. MacKenzie, Peter Glass guy, motorcylist, scifi fan. Some climate focus and a really strong social justice focus. Laufiso, Marie, Councilor (Green) Impressed at Opoho, only fluffed when it seemed that she was in opposition to her own vote on council. Green party affiliation is problematic. Told Mosgiel she was happy to pay 3 x her current rate bill. That's pretty hard on the poor. Davie-Nitis, Sarah Mosgiel based, conservative, a little anti-cycle as well. Here for democratic reasons, represents Mosgiel (or at least some of it). Newell, Damian, Councilor Current councillor. Some climate change focus but a little problematic in style, content. Walker, Steve Labour Party rep. Good focus mostly but not interested in discussing air emissions. Labour is not in the same state as Greens though, so here unless something changes. Vandervis, Lee, Councilor Looking for Netherlands style solutions which are costly and will be outrun by sea level rise (update: not sure if he was trying to play me there). Here because as councilor with most votes last time, he won't not be here. Free choice.

Yeah, nah, but you have to choose one, maybe two. Ordered by my preference. Radich, Jules Advocates for groynes at St Clair. Business focused. But either is picking up on it quickly or has had a bit of a focus all the way along. Better option than Lee if you're going to vote Conservative. Hanan, Dave Does not seem to have a climate change focus away from waste, his business.Mayhem-Bullock, Mandy Kettle Park Lake advocate. Very pro car at Opoho. Some good things said at Waitati (her home) Jemmett, Neville K Light rail Mornington, but conservative. Climate change focus is not there it seems. Marrable, John Disabled advocate, not much climate focus there though. Barker, Sophie Partner of Jim O'Malley but maybe a little more conservative. Has somewhat of a climate focus but more business oriented. Garey, Christine, Councilor Some climate change in council but it's a little light. She is a big believer in the bridge and harbourside development. And her anti-Vandervis focus puts her in Hawkins' corner as well. Will likely make it on to Council but I'd prefer that the trio of her, Hawkins & Benson-Pope was broken up if you do vote for Christine. Hawkins, Aaron, Councilor (Green) Still fond of playing the man rather than the ball, especially Vandervis. He's not actually a team player, unless that team is with Benson-Pope, a rather small version of the (2016 elected) Council. Please don't vote for Aaron, he'll be on Green list for Wellington anyway if you don't. Houlahan, Carmen Quite good speaker especially when knows topic but very little climate change focus. Has some strange stories of when she was in a warzone.Lund, Russell Local developer. Could be handy with help working new projects. Vandervis ally.Miller, Brian Need to check notes to see if he's been to meetings. Staynes, Chris, CouncilorBelieves in climate change but not necessarily in 14 Councilors. Ally of Cull, so probably allied to Hawkins & Benson-Pope too. Lazy at meetings, expects to get elected. Campbell, Finn Good but pretty light focus on alternatives to cars. Didn't turn up at several meetings. Light on content, lazy, expecting to get elected on age (he's 27). Later meetings was sledging on Hawkins' behalf. So just don't even bother.

No or very little climate change focus.

Mayoral Candidates (sorted in order of climate change focus)

Seager, Richard Public transport, cycling and local focus including food. Pro LGB but gender critical if need be. Probably most importantly very invested in democracy. I know what needs to be done and if I get this role I know that will encourage others (next election) who also know what needs to be done. We need to start now though. O'Malley, Jim Undoubtedly a very good councilor. Moves to number 2 after discussion at Museum. He's keen to address climate change issues. His strengths, experience on Council mostly. Wants change, but more slowly (than I do). Barlin, Bob Ex-Army, Kosovo, CARE, RSA. Seems to have more of a handle on this than I gave him credit for, but still not sure about an ex Major as mayor. Sorry Bob, but no. Would be very useful on council though due to that overseas experience with logistics.

Next group does not have enough climate focus, but not devoid of it either. Elder, Rachel, Councilor Not enough climate focus but giving Pine Hill and South Dunedin (both working class more than not) a workout in your campaign is unique amongst candidates here (so far) though. Radich, Jules Thinks groynes will save St Clair. But recently spoke of Baring Head & Mauna Loa without any prompting. Vandervis, Lee Looking for Netherlands style solutions which are costly and will be outrun by sea level rise. Some definite denial but he's into batteries and solar power as well. Campbell, Finn Good but pretty light focus on alternatives to cars. Didn't turn up at several meetings. Light on content, lazy, expecting to get elected on age (he's 27). Later meetings was sledging on Hawkins' behalf. So just don't even bother.

This group just does not have enough climate focus. Garey, Christine More business focus than climate change focus. Houlahan, Carmen In South Dunedin she dropped the develop spiel. But not much climate focus. Mayhem-Bullock, Mandy Kettle Park Lake advocate. Very pro car at Opoho. Some good things said at Waitati (her home). Hawkins, Aaron (Green) Still fond of playing the man rather than the ball, especially Vandervis. He's not actually a team player, unless that team is with Benson-Pope, a rather small version of the (2016 elected) Council. Am I being unfair you ask? No on the basis of climate change policy (does he have any?) he may deserve to drop another peg or two. Barbour-Evans, Scout Thinks climate change is an issue for her when she gets to her 90s. Recently started paying some attention to it. Whiley, Andrew Oil/gas guy. Moncrief-Spittle, Malcolm Climate denial at every meeting.

Previous Sinbin: Scout Barbour-Evans, for telling meetings that it was a disgrace for not electing youth last time around (she's still doing it).

Previous Sinbin: Aaron Hawkins, for smartarse'ism in Tweet on 'rabbits'

Previous Sinbin: Lee Vandervis, lost his temper with audience member at Middlemarch.

#dcc #climatechange #localelections #politics

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