Jacob Savage recently wrote on his difficulties as a White American getting work in Hollywood. Hollywood is of course known to be Jewish run as any Jewish journalist of integrity will tell you. Jacob Savage is also Jewish although he did not mention that in his article (there are Savages in my family tree so don’t @ me as we may be related for all I know). But these days being Jewish, or white, does not seem to be an advantage in Hollywood which has apparently gone full DEI (Diversity, equity, inclusion). Jacob’s article though was not just about his experience but about American academia as well which he says is also embracing DEI to its full impact. While Jacob gave us figures he did not give us details. He recently posted this about Dartmouth College.

So I have spent the last few hours going over an influx of trainee Professors (of course ‘trainee’ while accurate is not something such an, or maybe any, academic jurisdiction would admit to). They were chosen at random on a quick search.

Here they are;

And here is who they are;

Indian

Tara Suri - Woman, Indian background. Maybe from Canada, and seems to have been identified by Woke Ltd early in “Galvanized by sexism and poverty she encountered at 13, Tara founded Turn Your World Around” (from tedxteen) a site that is now of course defunct and not coming up on archive.org either

Sandhya Dirks - she/her, mother is Indian/Farsi - national correspondent @NPR covering race and identity. Pods: On Our Watch, American Suburb.

Abhishek Mallick - Man, Indian

White American

Emily Lacroix - Woman, seems white American. Recently working in French speaking Switzerland. Lacroix is of course a French name - means ‘the cross’.

Jessie Mutz - Woman from Florida. Surname suggests German or Yiddish background.

Brian Plancher - a he/him/his. White american with military in his CV. Surname is Norman French.

Black American

Arianna Varuolo-Clarke - “Woman of color” - likely African American” - quote “You’d walk through the halls and it’s a lot of old white men,” Ms. Varuolo-Clarke said. Still, she pushed forward and began her Ph.D. in atmospheric science at Columbia University last year.”

Keidrick Roy - Man, black American with military in his CV. Focus on American black history. PhD from Harvard.

Others

Keng-Chi Chang - Man, Taiwanese

Nianqiao (Phyllis) Ju - Woman, Chinese, whether Chinese American of just Chinese, not established on a brief search.

Samia Hesni - Woman. American probably of an Arab background.

Valentina Apresyan - Woman. Russian and reasonably likely to be Jewish.

Mimi Thi Nguyen - Woman, Vietnamese with gender orientation.

Dawit Petros - Man, Eritrean who emigrated to Canada.

So of the 14

Women 9, men 5

Indian - 3, 2 woman & 1 man

White American - 3, 2 woman & 1 man

Black American 2, one of each sex.

Others, 1 of each

Taiwanese, Chinese, Arab, Russian (and likely Jewish), Vietnamese, African.

White Europeans share of American population is 60-70%. In this influx of professors in training it is 21%. White European males 30% + of population & 7% of this influx.

Americans of Indian background (i.e. from India) are 1.6% of American population and 21% of this influx.

I might look into this a little more. But Indians in this influx are over-represented and white male Americans are very much under-represented. And possibly there are no Jews in this influx. And noticeably no Hispanics.

So far Jacob’s thesis checks out.

nb woman = adult human female. The pronouns above define the sex of the person rather than any deluded gender identity, so a he is a man and a she is a woman.