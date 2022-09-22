The dirtiest election campaign just got dirtier
And Mandy Mayhem-Bullock should pull her candidacy immediately
I’m calling on Mandy Mayhem Bullock to pull her candidacy for both Mayoralty and Council as to continue to stand now would be divisive and destructive of the Dunedin community. Leave the campaign to those of us who have morals (and Hawkins I guess).
Link on graphic or here.
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#dcc #dunedin #elections #vandervis #mayhem #bullocks