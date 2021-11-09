You can almost guarantee the self-described non-racist community of the West imbibe this article (click on graphic) with nary a lucid critical moment to be seen within 52 years (i.e not since the 60s).

I don’t know the author of this article, Fraser Macdonald who is a Senior Lecturer in Anthropology, University of Waikato, but what a clown he sounds like. Some quotes;

“..an exposed population with high rates of co-morbidities”

Maybe in the cities, Fraser, but not out in the ‘bush’.

“ and minimal access to healthcare.”

Yet ample access to the $20 a pop vaccine ($60 in Israel). What a strange world that we live in.

“Any attempt to understand local views on the COVID vaccine must first appreciate that, within Melanesian societies, physicality is intimately connected to morality and spirituality.”

Sounds like Terrain Theory to me, and this was the medicine that was practiced in the West up until the 20th Century when an Oil Baron called Rockefeller set out to create the Pharmaceutical industy on the basis of the fraud commited by a guy who went by the name of Louis Pasteur.

Fraser then sets out to mark the Papua New Guineans as rather primitive followers of Christianity. This is amusing as Christianity was borne in an empire of civilized Cities, otherwise known as Rome, which was arguably the forebear of all Western countries.

“Years ago, some Papua New Guinean friends declared barcodes were the mark [of the beast]”

Maybe they are Fraser. A precursor to the surveillance society.

“The speed with which the vaccine was developed, its global reach, and the apparent coercion of vaccine mandates all further strengthen suspicions of its evil origins.”

Ah so your Papua New Guinean friends are not so stupid aye?

“and they view both the virus and vaccine as foreign assaults on PNG’s sovereignty.”

The virus is nothing, just a bit of code on someone’s computer in Wuhan and Connectitcut. The vaccine though is definitely a foreign assault on everyone’s (bodily) sovereignty. I think Fraser by your wording there that you realize this.

“Finally, there is a strongly held belief that Papua New Guineans possess an intrinsically strong immune system, buttressed by a diet of garden food, which makes them more resistant to the incursion of the COVID virus.”

Sounds like truth to me. Add in the Vitamin D that is in abundance. As I said above Fraser, they’re not an exposed population.

To the eugenicists still pushing this vaccine understand that there is a valid reason why the NZ Prime Minister has decided to stop appearing in public.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Frank Snowden, Epidemics and Society

You want to talk about climate change? Sure we can do that.