Grant Robertson has pulled out of his weekly spot on Magic Talk with claims of conspiracies. I wonder why Grant is triggered by such talk....

The reality is of course that 'The Great Reset' is promoted from here to kingdom come via various elites including the World Economic Forum that you'd kind of expect a Finance Minister to know something about. But oh no, not Grant, fingers in ears, conspiracies, conspiracies, conspiracies.

Robertson is an idiot. God help us if he ever became PM.

Magic Talk Reset

#politics #Labour #conspiracies #thegreatreset