Various newsmedia in NZ/Aotearoa have been carrying the story on how a couple of con artists in the new age crystals space had a two day workshop at the Green School near Oakura in Taranaki. They've named them as Christof and Alaya Melchizedek. This is the photo most often used in association with these stories, from a youtube video;

But think this ends there? Not a hope in hell. This is his Twitter, ain't he having a lark?

But follow that link to christofonline.com which is now toast (but not to archive.org) and you'll find this at the bottom of the contact page;

Contact Steve Jack Ltd?

Ok sure, Steve Jack what are you up to these days?

Capitalism has become such a con at every level of this complete farce of a system of 'organizing' the economy.

The heads of this capitalist 'system' need to be turfed out. And while you're doing that send this version of the Green Party to purgatory.

I wonder when the Green Parties overseas will see fit to disown themselves from these clowns that call themselves the NZ Green Party.

Now Steve just a hunch here but did you have anything to do with a raid on David Jones share registry a decade or so ago?

#politics #jamespeshaw #nzgreenparty #greens