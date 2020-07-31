Or as I would put it Eco Naught which is what the current Green Party of NZ is, a party completely focused on identity politics, led by two idiots one of whom was most likely parachuted there by the oil industry and the other who has said that she wishes to make up for her uncle's homophobic murder of a man a generation ago. She does this by supporting homophobic transgender activism in the current generation.

This domain will focus on the complete inability of the current Green Party to lead us out of the mess that we're in something that they themselves have emphasized with the recent policy announcement regarding their version of a UBI which seems to me no more than a bribe for the student vote.

Where's the urban cycle paths, where's the subsidy of tiny electric cars (no we don't need damned Teslas or even those cheaper but rather large Nissan Leafs), where's the attempt to build more renewable power. Where's the public transport? Why is their focus almost completely on Auckland? Why can you find them at airports so often? How often have you seen any of them in the South Island? Why do they tell women to let men into their spaces such as toilets, women's prisons, womens refuges and sports fields if the man just states the falsehood that they are a woman? This gaslighting of women is known as identity politics. It is a disgraceful attempt to wind back the much needed gains that women have made over the last 100 years or so.

As such no person who is focused on green issues should vote for the New Zealand Green Party a fact that is emphasized by such identity politics candidates as Jack Brazil (he/him...) in Dunedin as well as all the current Green MPs seeking re-election. Is there any redemption? No there's not, if this version fails the rainbow faction with pronouns and identity politics coming out of their ears (i.e. their social media profiles) will step in to take the Green Party even further away from being a party that addresses ecological and green issues. Don't listen to what they say in the run up to the election either, instead have a look to see what they've tried to do over the last 3 or so years. Have a look to see what their focus has been on social media. See how often they mention CO2 or the Arctic and how often they mention the word 'woman'. Ask why they would refer to women as 'uterus havers' as Chloe Swarbrick recently did.

I have no intention of giving this domain name away. It is here as protest against the Green Party's continued gaming of those who support ecological and green answers to the current dire state of the world. If you want those answers you'll need to look elsewhere.

#politics#lgb#droptheT#women#adulthumanfemales#gaynotqueer#GreensNZ