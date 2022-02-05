Plebeian Resistance

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The Market at 229

A journey into a forbidden world
Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
Feb 05, 2022
So we took a ride over the Corona ranges
Drove down into the valley of disjointed suburbs
140 square metre homes on 300 square metre dirt
From here to Jacks Point and from there to Arrowtown
Then we drove through the industrial disgrace this side of Frankton
And along the side of the picturesque lake and towards the tourist town
And although we would have been more than happy to take
The non-existent train, or the invisible tram
We could only saunter through this place of vaccination passes
And situation vacant or help needed signs on every empty Cafe
In our clapped out Fiat with Saudi fuel and Borneo tyres
Because at now nothing good is normally allowed

But some Queenstowners have not been cowed
And therefore on to 229 Gorge Road we drove 
From dystopia to two years in the past, not masked, not now, 
And oh please stick your vaccination passes, somewhere..

The general gist was that last week was better
Some were surprised at the demand, worked off their feet
The sun was out and the people came
This week was less a little less sun shiney, 
but still a market where people meet
So a little slower, but the thoughts were that it would seat
The kids played on the hill, no signs warning of danger
A little boy fetched his gumboot from the stream, soaking himself wet
An English singer sang, accompanied by guitar and recording
Of Californian dreaming and rustled up Monterey rather than Altamont
A woman with a Canadian Truckers bag tracked on by
One expects Denny Doherty would have been very proud
Two talented artisans from Gore agreed that *IT* had to end
The Chef from here, said that he was now a builders labourer
The organisers added that there had been no dissing
Not here nor on the Meta flop where info was hosted

More to come...

I was asked not to do too much filming. I might go back on a sunny day, with some official approval, and get more footage next time.

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