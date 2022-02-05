The Market at 229

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

So we took a ride over the Corona ranges Drove down into the valley of disjointed suburbs 140 square metre homes on 300 square metre dirt From here to Jacks Point and from there to Arrowtown Then we drove through the industrial disgrace this side of Frankton And along the side of the picturesque lake and towards the tourist town And although we would have been more than happy to take The non-existent train, or the invisible tram We could only saunter through this place of vaccination passes And situation vacant or help needed signs on every empty Cafe In our clapped out Fiat with Saudi fuel and Borneo tyres Because at now nothing good is normally allowed But some Queenstowners have not been cowed And therefore on to 229 Gorge Road we drove From dystopia to two years in the past, not masked, not now, And oh please stick your vaccination passes, somewhere.. The general gist was that last week was better Some were surprised at the demand, worked off their feet The sun was out and the people came This week was less a little less sun shiney, but still a market where people meet So a little slower, but the thoughts were that it would seat The kids played on the hill, no signs warning of danger A little boy fetched his gumboot from the stream, soaking himself wet An English singer sang, accompanied by guitar and recording Of Californian dreaming and rustled up Monterey rather than Altamont A woman with a Canadian Truckers bag tracked on by One expects Denny Doherty would have been very proud Two talented artisans from Gore agreed that *IT* had to end The Chef from here, said that he was now a builders labourer The organisers added that there had been no dissing Not here nor on the Meta flop where info was hosted More to come...