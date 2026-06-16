Earth where the fuck are you?
The models of Earth that we have are wrong, both flat and round
Space X to zero.
At 60 generations I have 1,152,921,504,606,846,976 ancestors. That’s quite a lot. And it’s just me. What about you? There’s too many to even be able to bury them on this planet without increasing its mass quite a lot (lot, lot). So huh?
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Now some muppets might come past to say “Pedigree collapse” or "We share ancestors" or trans-women are women but that does not explain it at all. It’s a lie. There is not a guy at 2^60 who fucked 576,460,752,303,423,488 women in that generation (576 quadrillion).
This planet, globe or flat, seems to be an illusion. Are we the Universe? Are we the stars?
No fucking idea but something is very, very wrong with this model.
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For those lurking. Cousin marriage does reduce the numbers. At 60 generations assuming a 25% inbreeding ratio (cousin to cousin) at every generation the numbers are much more manageable /s
* With cousin marriage (at 25% each generation) I have - 490 trillion ancestors which is only ~61,000 times the current world's population.
* Without such aggressive cousin marriage I have - 1,152,921,504,606,846,976 ancestors which, as said elsewhere, is ~144 million times the current world's population.
This is just my ancestors. Not anybody else's and we supposedly have an 8b world population right now.
For "pedigree collapse' or 'we share ancestors' to work would require that every man mates with his sister (which means 2 parents and 2 grandparents (instead of 4) and 2 great grandparents (instead of 8) etc etc.
NASA's images are models, admittedly modified (enhanced, coloured, filled out with pretty frilly clouds, some even in the form of Pluto). others have researched the possibillity of the earth being shaped like a donut (yeye), admittedly not very recently though - https://www.astronomy.com/science/earth-may-have-been-shaped-like-a-donut-at-one-point-in-time/
however, the south pole still hasn't been successfully circumnavigated, so how do they know what it looks like, even on a map? innumerable questionmarks remain.