Plebeian Resistance

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Richard Seager's avatar
Richard Seager
2dEdited

For those lurking. Cousin marriage does reduce the numbers. At 60 generations assuming a 25% inbreeding ratio (cousin to cousin) at every generation the numbers are much more manageable /s

* With cousin marriage (at 25% each generation) I have - 490 trillion ancestors which is only ~61,000 times the current world's population.

* Without such aggressive cousin marriage I have - 1,152,921,504,606,846,976 ancestors which, as said elsewhere, is ~144 million times the current world's population.

This is just my ancestors. Not anybody else's and we supposedly have an 8b world population right now.

For "pedigree collapse' or 'we share ancestors' to work would require that every man mates with his sister (which means 2 parents and 2 grandparents (instead of 4) and 2 great grandparents (instead of 8) etc etc.

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mary-lou
3d

NASA's images are models, admittedly modified (enhanced, coloured, filled out with pretty frilly clouds, some even in the form of Pluto). others have researched the possibillity of the earth being shaped like a donut (yeye), admittedly not very recently though - https://www.astronomy.com/science/earth-may-have-been-shaped-like-a-donut-at-one-point-in-time/

however, the south pole still hasn't been successfully circumnavigated, so how do they know what it looks like, even on a map? innumerable questionmarks remain.

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