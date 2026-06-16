Space X to zero.

At 60 generations I have 1,152,921,504,606,846,976 ancestors. That’s quite a lot. And it’s just me. What about you? There’s too many to even be able to bury them on this planet without increasing its mass quite a lot (lot, lot). So huh?

Now some muppets might come past to say “Pedigree collapse” or "We share ancestors" or trans-women are women but that does not explain it at all. It’s a lie. There is not a guy at 2^60 who fucked 576,460,752,303,423,488 women in that generation (576 quadrillion).

This planet, globe or flat, seems to be an illusion. Are we the Universe? Are we the stars?

No fucking idea but something is very, very wrong with this model.