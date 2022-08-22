I’ve seen the material around by many on Sovereign Individuals and the various offers about to spend several hundred dollars for a course on Natural Law which supposedly will make you a free individual. I’ve only though taken a cursory look at this in the past. But yesterday when I decided to find the sometimes mentioned New Zealand constitution I was presented with somewhat of a quandary on the difference between ‘Regina’ and ‘Sovereign’.

The New Zealand constitution is a British law (An Act to grant a Representative Consitution to the Colony of New Zealand June 30th 1852) and mentions both Sovereign and Regent. At the very beginning of this Act it mentions the Queen of the time as ‘Victoriæ Reginæ’ and defines the Regent as a representative of the Sovereign. I don't see how the current Queen can be both of those so I'm going to go with the idea that she is my Regent and I, and all 5 million other New Zealand residents (who are all also British Citizens), are the Sovereign.