I see some comments around the place with some people refuting Steve Kirsch’s claims to excess mortality in NZ of around 10k from the jabs. I think that this is an overestimate as well but it might not be. 2022 data by itself indicates excess mortality around 4-5k and maybe even more. No I havn’t put it into R, my data, like Steve’s, is just a basic spreadsheet at the moment. But I do know some R (which is a NZ program btw) so I might have a go at that as well. In the meantime here are the stats for the last 14 years. First of all let’s compare the first 9 months of 2022 and 2023. Remember that 2022 is well up on all previous years.

2022 and 2023 overall deaths to September of each year

So 2023 deaths to September are down a little on 2022 deaths but not as much as they should be from data that we have from 2010 to 2020.

BTW nobody has put up the monthly data as far as I know, so that might be next. And sorry but it was quicker to add the column names in Graphic Converter than to go back…