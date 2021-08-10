Forcing port workers to have vaccinations is a crime which violates the Nuremberg code. These port workers are not misled by ‘misinformation’ and they’ve obviously decided that the information that they’ve been a party to means that they do not want to enroll in this ‘medical experiment’. They’re not stupid but whether the PM is is yet to be settled. It would be in her favour if she was but it’s still not a legal defense.

If it was me I’d go on strike until the condition was removed. In fact in such a scenario I’d encourage the whole of New Zealand to do the same, alongside me.

freedom denied to one is freedom denied to all.

And the following advice, from the Ministry of Justice, is not just extremely offensive and wrong, it should be a matter for the police. That they’ve tried to farm it off to the Ministry of Health should tell you all that you need to know.