The price of gas where you are
Tracking dystopia
This is a request for information. Please tell me what the price of gas is where you are and how much it has gone up and if your local gas stations are running out or not. And what your Governments are attempting to do about it. Please tell me the currency that you are quoting. You can get in my direct messages or just post it here.
Sunshine Coast, QLD, Australia.
Auckland, NZ
4 NZD = 2.34 USD and it was likely around 2.30 NZD before the war ($1.35). In USD per gallon that is x 3.78 so 2.34 a litre is 8.86 USD a gallon. In Australia albeit I don’t own a vehicle I think that the current prices are around 2.40 AUD a litre which is 6.35 USD a gallon (updated 20:32 AEST 21 March)
Update: NSW, Australia
Please restack for more eyes.
Plebeian Resistance is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I paid 3.19 per gallon two days ago. Tennessee
Worse than expensive fuel is no fuel.
Extra costs for BAU, realised from expensive fuel, systems can compensate for. Marginal operators may fail, but systems are resilient. Demand adapts. Essential things still get done. Fields get planted. Fertiliser is put in. Harvests happen on time. All the backend essential things that keep our cities fed, watered and clean.
Far from ideal. But semi-normal. Causes higher rates or taxes, lower profits, all that stuff.
When there is no fuel at any price, because humans have followed human nature, it is entirely different. Without pricing as the filter, the system grinds to a halt.
When cyclical windows are missed the ripples are huge. Like when an oil shipment fails to appear at a refinery. Or seeds don't go in.
This now is all part of the controlled demolition. To herald in UN Agenda 2030.
Nothing is being fixed because they want it all to fail.
Like every recent conflict/attack, this moment in time was chosen.
-----------------------
If you have not been preparing it is too late to remedy that. The attempt will only exacerbate the problems we are all facing. As predicted by 1/2 of YouTube it seems (over decades).
We can choose to not be part of the problem, to leave resources for those who really need them - not for safety buffers but to conduct essential business.
It isn't the end of the world, but it is going to be uncomfortable for a while.
-----------------------
And once we are through this uncomfortable situation we need to make sure it can't happen again.
It was criminally negligent in my nation that we made ourselves so dependent on global supply chains to keep fuel tanks filled and lights lit. While sitting on virtually every resource we could ever want.
Politicians chose.
Over decades.
Never forget that.
And remind them at the next ballot box. If there is one.
Peace.