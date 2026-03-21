This is a request for information. Please tell me what the price of gas is where you are and how much it has gone up and if your local gas stations are running out or not. And what your Governments are attempting to do about it. Please tell me the currency that you are quoting. You can get in my direct messages or just post it here.

Sunshine Coast, QLD, Australia.

Sunshine Coast price of fuel 21st March 2026

Auckland, NZ

4 NZD = 2.34 USD and it was likely around 2.30 NZD before the war ($1.35). In USD per gallon that is x 3.78 so 2.34 a litre is 8.86 USD a gallon. In Australia albeit I don’t own a vehicle I think that the current prices are around 2.40 AUD a litre which is 6.35 USD a gallon (updated 20:32 AEST 21 March)

Update: NSW, Australia

Please restack for more eyes.